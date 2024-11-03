Stone Ridge 2062 Longevity Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:LFAZ)

Stone Ridge 2062 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2062 Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA LFAZ opened at $18.14 on Friday. Stone Ridge 2062 Longevity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $19.79.
