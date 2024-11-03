Streamr Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $35.36 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,137,823,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,075,903,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

