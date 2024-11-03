Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMCI. Barclays lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

SMCI opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 186.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

