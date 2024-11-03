Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,823 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,649 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $877.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $552.01 and a 1 year high of $923.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $892.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $844.92.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $11,238,510. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $905.30.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

