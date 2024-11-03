Synapse Tops One Day Volume of $4.12 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Synapse has a total market cap of $81.96 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,426,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

