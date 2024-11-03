Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,289,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,423,000 after acquiring an additional 122,828 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 101,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,691,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,069,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $89.46 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.