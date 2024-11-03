Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Taylor Devices stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $150.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.04. Taylor Devices has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $64.50.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.
Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.
