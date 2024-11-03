TD Cowen Cuts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $44.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

FORM opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,961.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $181,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,276 shares in the company, valued at $24,010,897.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $650,294. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 262,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FormFactor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,493,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,156,000 after purchasing an additional 76,032 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

