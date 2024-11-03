Tectonic Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:TECTP)

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3092 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

Tectonic Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECTP opened at $10.52 on Friday. Tectonic Financial has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.

About Tectonic Financial

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

