Tectonic Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:TECTP)

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3092 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.
Tectonic Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TECTP opened at $10.52 on Friday. Tectonic Financial has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.
About Tectonic Financial
