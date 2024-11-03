Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 742,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,423,000 after buying an additional 520,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN opened at $204.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

