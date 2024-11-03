The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNS. Cormark cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$72.44 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$56.83 and a one year high of C$74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.26%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

