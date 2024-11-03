The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.89 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 33.20 ($0.43). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 33.20 ($0.43), with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
The Brighton Pier Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of £12.38 million, a PE ratio of -332.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Brighton Pier Group
In other news, insider Anne Martin bought 12,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £4,788.81 ($6,210.36). 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile
The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. It operates through Brighton Palace Pier; Golf; Bars; and Lightwater Valley segments. The company owns and trades Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, such as arcades and funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities.
