The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 58.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CG stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $52.73. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CG. TD Cowen increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Carlyle Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,405,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,014.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,872,366 shares of company stock valued at $11,580,308 over the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.