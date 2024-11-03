The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The Cigna Group updated its FY24 guidance to at least $28.40 EPS.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $316.49 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.29.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

