The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $28.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.49.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.49. 2,810,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,347. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.51. The company has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on CI

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.