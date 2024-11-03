The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.56% from the stock’s previous close.

ALSN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

NYSE ALSN opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $109.30.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

