The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,780,000 after purchasing an additional 743,402 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,932.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,959,000 after purchasing an additional 438,754 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 878.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 397,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,608,000 after purchasing an additional 356,512 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,134,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,425,000 after purchasing an additional 274,509 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $519.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $308.00 and a 1 year high of $540.51. The company has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $502.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

