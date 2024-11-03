The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,780,000 after purchasing an additional 743,402 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,932.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,959,000 after purchasing an additional 438,754 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 878.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 397,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,608,000 after purchasing an additional 356,512 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,134,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,425,000 after purchasing an additional 274,509 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
NYSE GS opened at $519.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $308.00 and a 1 year high of $540.51. The company has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $502.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.61.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
