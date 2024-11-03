The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $23.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of COHU opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.52. Cohu has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $120,675.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,475.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $130,204 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 558.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

