The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Walt Disney by 555.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after acquiring an additional 810,923 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

