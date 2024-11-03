Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Increased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 4.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $158,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 85,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,175,513.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,946.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,175,513.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,300 shares of company stock worth $6,831,268. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.33.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $557.92 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.26 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $599.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

