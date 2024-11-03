Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and traded as high as $18.83. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 9,359 shares changing hands.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
