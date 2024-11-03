Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,927 shares during the period. Trex makes up about 3.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Trex were worth $24,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Trex by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Trex by 23.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trex by 69.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $70.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.42 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

