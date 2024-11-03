Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 139.40 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 140.20 ($1.82), with a volume of 8503225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.10 ($1.83).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.36) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 191.75 ($2.49).

The firm has a market cap of £3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,998.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 157.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,428.57%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

