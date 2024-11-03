TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,264 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.8% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.3% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 52,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,594. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

