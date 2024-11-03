TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,619 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 160,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,578. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

