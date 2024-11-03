TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,880 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 55.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 112.0% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter.

CGSM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 254,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $26.34.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

