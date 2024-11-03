TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,335 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,877,000 after acquiring an additional 224,784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,738,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,653,000 after acquiring an additional 88,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.47%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

