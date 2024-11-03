TrueWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 141,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,677,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 879,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,262 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 163,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 65,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.69. 2,775,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,790. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.