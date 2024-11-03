Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Service Co. International by 406.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 121.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Service Co. International by 258.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

