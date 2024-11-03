Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock Price

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BRO opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $107.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.