Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

NYSE TWLO opened at $84.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. Twilio has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,745.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

