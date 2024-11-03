Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up about 2.1% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $34,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $602.75 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.56 and a 52-week high of $631.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.99, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.42.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,122. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,122. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $16,890,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

