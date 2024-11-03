UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for KBR (NYSE:KBR) Stock Price

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

KBR Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. KBR has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in KBR by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 67,634 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 326,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,773,000 after buying an additional 138,633 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

