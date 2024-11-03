United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in United Microelectronics by 682.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,248,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,177 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 81.7% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,879,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,250,000 after acquiring an additional 434,018 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 114.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 439,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 234,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 6,339.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 135,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

