United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and traded as low as $26.55. United Utilities Group shares last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 44,140 shares trading hands.
UUGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of United Utilities Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
