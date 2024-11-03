USDS 1-Day Volume Tops $3.30 Million (USDS)

USDS (USDS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One USDS token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDS has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. USDS has a total market cap of $5.10 billion and approximately $3.30 million worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDS alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,474.29 or 0.99945953 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,346.94 or 0.99760066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About USDS

USDS’s total supply is 5,681,980,202 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem. The official website for USDS is sky.money.

USDS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 5,670,176,524.397684. The last known price of USDS is 0.99726412 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,276,180.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.