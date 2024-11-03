Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 9,424.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,439 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $211,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IDEX by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,609,000 after acquiring an additional 555,250 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 519,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,179,000 after purchasing an additional 223,422 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,767,000 after purchasing an additional 206,345 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,541.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after purchasing an additional 130,292 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.14.

IDEX Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE IEX traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,368. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $189.33 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.