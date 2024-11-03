Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 467,817 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,231,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,817 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.10% of MAG Silver worth $143,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MAG. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 558,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $18.27.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

