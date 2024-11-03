Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,082,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,721 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $383,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after buying an additional 426,900 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13,540.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after buying an additional 416,898 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,854.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 398,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,907,000 after buying an additional 389,975 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,695.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after buying an additional 284,197 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,987.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,899,353. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.98. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

