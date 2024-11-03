Van ECK Associates Corp Has $455.22 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $455,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after buying an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,706,000 after acquiring an additional 140,338 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 345,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,104,000 after acquiring an additional 116,180 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after purchasing an additional 97,646 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,652,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $189.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.62 and a 200-day moving average of $258.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $184.29 and a one year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.