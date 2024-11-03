Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,342,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $553,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $462,000. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $89.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

