Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 335,993 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up about 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $791,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 24.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 16.7% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $518.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.52 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.00.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

