Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 682,879 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,302,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,879 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 1.4% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,301,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Stifel Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

WPM stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

