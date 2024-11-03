Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,704,000 after buying an additional 149,765 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,133,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 739,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 728,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,724,000 after purchasing an additional 147,406 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VXF opened at $183.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $136.95 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.62 and its 200-day moving average is $173.98.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

