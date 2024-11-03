Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is First National Bank Sioux Falls’ 5th Largest Position

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,756,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,622,000 after buying an additional 237,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,294,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.65. The stock had a trading volume of 481,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,429. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.53 and a 52-week high of $270.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

