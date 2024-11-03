Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lessened by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.65. The stock had a trading volume of 481,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,429. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.53 and a twelve month high of $270.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.