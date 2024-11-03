Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 670,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $52,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,291. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.14 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.32.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
