Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is REDW Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $49,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Fiduciary Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,646 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $282.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $210.85 and a 1-year high of $289.70. The stock has a market cap of $423.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

