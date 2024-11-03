Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Allen Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Allen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 18.6% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $135.59 and a 12-month high of $178.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.