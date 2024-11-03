Velas Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $20.45 million and $470,216.72 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00034436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,650,528,713 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.